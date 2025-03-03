Elton John Performs With Chappell Roan at His AIDS Foundation Oscars Party

Play video content X/@jeffconway

Elton John and Chappell Roan turned his annual Oscars watch party into their own "Pink Pony Club" ... performing some of their biggest songs together for a good cause ... and it's all on video.

The "Rocket Man" and the "Pink Pony Club" singer collaborated Sunday night at Elton's annual Academy Awards watch party, which benefits his AIDS Foundation.

chappell roan & elton john share an emotional moment on stage at the elton john aids foundation academy awards viewing party tonight! pic.twitter.com/iXDd47RGpC — chappell roan daily (@dailyroan) March 3, 2025 @dailyroan

Elton and Chappell grabbed the mic and hit the stage to perform her smash hit ... with Elton belting out 'PPC' lyrics while wearing a pink cowboy hat.

Folks lucky enough to attend the party ate this all up ... check out the clips, the vibes are immaculate.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Elton even sat down at the piano for a couple songs ... with Chappell helping him sing his 1974 hit "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me."