Stars Celebrate Cinema at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party and More

The 2025 Oscars was only the start of the celebration of cinema Sunday night ... as the biggest stars flooded Hollywood after-parties to continue the festivities -- including the iconic Vanity Fair shindig, of course.

A-listers brought their A-game to the renowned VF red carpet ... with Julia Fox wowing the crowd with a completely mesh dress from Dilara Fındıkoğlufor. She covered her assets with extra-long hair extensions that strategically cascaded down the barely-there gown.

Olivia Wilde also took a note from the nearly-naked playbook ... sporting an ethereal sheer dress from Chloé Spring/Summer 2025 collection that used ruffles on its plunging neckline to cover her chest.

The red carpet was bustling with Hollywood's elite, with Zoe Saldaña toting her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Emilia Pérez," Timothée Chalamet looking dapper in an embellished Tom Ford suit, and Lily-Rose Depp baring her abs in a tulle skirt and bra-top combo from Chanel.

Inside, the energy was radiant as the who's-who mingled ... from Oscar winners to nominees and beyond. Kylie Jenner joined her man after skipping the red carpet ... while her older sister Kim Kardashian was seen chatting it up with pals Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos.

Sydney Sweeney snapped a photo with Mick Jagger, and Michael Keaton got down on his knees to accept a kiss from Selma Blair's service dog Scout.

And, we can't skip over Elton John's annual Oscars viewing party -- a star-studded tradition since 1993 that supports the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Interestingly enough ... The Rocket Man sat in Hollywood's Dolby Theatre as his shindig was in full motion.

Elton made it back for his after-party ... jumping onstage for a surprise duet of "Pink Pony Club" with Chappell Roan.

