Brigitte Bardot Reportedly Hospitalized for Weeks Amid 'Serious Illness'

French actress, model and singer Brigitte Bardot has reportedly been hospitalized amid a "serious illness."

The 91-year-old sex symbol of the '50s and '60s has been hospitalized for the past 3 weeks in Toulon, according to a Thursday report from French outlet Var-Matin. The outlet also reported she underwent surgery due to the "serious illness", with sources claiming her condition is "worrying."

On a positive note ... she is expected to be released from the hospital in the coming days, Var-Matin said. Brigitte has a home near Toulon in Saint-Tropez.

TMZ has reached out to her Brigitte Bardot Foundation for comment.

The former starlet and dedicated animal rights activist previously required medical attention in 2023 due to breathing difficulties. Her husband, Bernard d'Ormale, told Var-Matin at the time that paramedics gave her oxygen at their residence but did not transport her to the hospital.