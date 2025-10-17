Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Brigitte Bardot Reportedly Hospitalized for Weeks Amid 'Serious Illness'

By TMZ Staff
Published
Brigitte Bardot getty 1
Getty

French actress, model and singer Brigitte Bardot has reportedly been hospitalized amid a "serious illness."

The 91-year-old sex symbol of the '50s and '60s has been hospitalized for the past 3 weeks in Toulon, according to a Thursday report from French outlet Var-Matin. The outlet also reported she underwent surgery due to the "serious illness", with sources claiming her condition is "worrying."

Brigitte Bardot 1963 getty 1
Getty

On a positive note ... she is expected to be released from the hospital in the coming days, Var-Matin said. Brigitte has a home near Toulon in Saint-Tropez.

TMZ has reached out to her Brigitte Bardot Foundation for comment.

Brigitte Bardot 2007 getty 1
Getty

The former starlet and dedicated animal rights activist previously required medical attention in 2023 due to breathing difficulties. Her husband, Bernard d'Ormale, told Var-Matin at the time that paramedics gave her oxygen at their residence but did not transport her to the hospital.

Brigitte has been retired since the 1970s and lives a quiet life in the French Riviera with her husband.

