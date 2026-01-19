Fashion Designer Valentino Garavani Dead at 93

Iconic fashion designer Valentino Garavani -- founder of the Valentino fashion house -- has died.

His foundation posted the news on Instagram Monday, saying he died at his residence in Rome, Italy, "surrounded by his loved ones."

According to the foundation, the funeral will take place Friday at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri.

Valentino founded his legendary namesake brand in 1960 with business partner and longtime companion Giancarlo Giammetti.

Growing up, he was reportedly obsessed with Hollywood glamor, and his client list came to boast iconic names such as Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, and Sophia Loren. In 1968, Valentino designed Jackie Kennedy Onassis' wedding dress when she tied the knot with Aristotle Onassis.

Then, in 2008, Valentino found what he called "the perfect moment to say adieu to the world of fashion," retiring after a final haute couture show in Paris, France.

At the time, he said in a statement, "My future will be filled with new interests and challenges. Some may be linked to fashion, as I have a strong desire to create and support institutions to promote the study of fashion design, and to preserve the history of the art of fashion."

Valentino was 93.