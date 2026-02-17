Wendy Williams Looks Inconsolable Attending Dad's Funeral

Wendy Williams said her final goodbyes to her father, Thomas Williams, as she attended his funeral Monday near Miami, Florida.

The legendary talk show host looked inconsolable as she left the ceremony. Dressed in all black with black sunglasses, Wendy was snapped with her niece Alex Finnie and Alex's boyfriend, Eric Houston.

Wendy has refrained from publicly commenting on her dad's passing ... but the deeply emotional loss has clearly left her distraught.

As we reported ... Wendy has spoken out about feeling isolated under her guardianship, claiming she needed permission to travel and see family -- including her dad.

Earlier this year, Wendy questioned whether she would even be allowed to attend her dad's birthday. Then, Thomas passed just days before turning 95.

Thomas' death marked another heartbreaking chapter in Wendy's very public personal and legal struggles.

She's been in a highly restrictive guardianship for more than 3 years, despite the latest neurologist testing saying she doesn't have frontotemporal dementia -- the medical condition is what a judge used to justify the guardianship after Wendy's guardian claimed Wendy was suffering from dementia.