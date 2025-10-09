Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Lawsuit Over Guardianship Thrown Out of Court

Wendy Williams' ex-husband needs to go back to the drawing board if he wants to take legal action over her guardianship ... because a judge just tossed a lawsuit he tried to file on her behalf.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge just denied Kevin Hunter's motion to proceed with the suit as a so-called "friend" of Wendy's ... but he did leave Kevin an opening to refile the case.

Wendy called in during Thursday's "TMZ Live Stream" ... sharing her thoughts about the suit being thrown out, and also how she's got no clue how much money she has in the bank.

You'll recall ... Kevin filed a federal lawsuit on Wendy's behalf in New York back in June to release her from the shackles of her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, but Wendy told us she had NOTHING to do with the lawsuit.

In denying Kevin here, the judge says he can file an amended complaint with allegations and claims on his own behalf ... but he's gotta leave Wendy out of it.

Wendy and Kevin divorced in 2020 after 21 years of marriage ... and the split was nasty, to say the least.

Wendy's guardianship started in 2022 after Wells Fargo froze her bank accounts over what the bank said was suspicious activity ... and Kevin's lawsuit claimed Wendy was being exploited, and he was seeking $250 million in compensatory damages.