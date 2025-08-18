Wendy Williams Out in NYC, Silent on Test Results for Mental Competency

Play video content BACKGRID

Wendy Williams stepped out following a report of her alleged dementia and aphasia diagnosis -- and if you were hoping for a comment, forget it ... her lips were sealed!

The former talk show host was spotted leaving Nobu 57 in NYC over the weekend -- declining questions about the alleged test results but looking happy, healthy ... and, of course, fashion-forward.

Wendy was pure vibes in a sparkling glam outfit, cruising out of Nobu on her mobility scooter and handing cash to a guy asking for food -- clearly unfazed by recent reports of the diagnosis.

Still, it’s interesting -- People recently cited anonymous sources, claiming a series of medical exams confirm she has frontotemporal dementia and aphasia -- the same diagnosis she was given back in 2023.

As you know, Wendy wants out of her guardianship -- and sources told us she’s competent after acing several capacity tests back in March. Now, with reports of these new results, her lawyer Joe Tacopina is emphatically calling them straight-up fake.