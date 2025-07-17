Wendy Williams Says Her Only Birthday Wish Is to be Set Free From Guardianship

Let Me Out of This Guardianship

Wendy Williams turns 61 on Friday and she's made one thing crystal clear … all she wants for her birthday is her freedom.

Wendy was spotted arriving to her birthday dinner at Delmonico’s in NYC on Tuesday night, where she celebrated with two of her attorneys, as well as her longtime friend and former executive producer, Suzanne Bass.

In true Wendy fashion she was dressed to the nines and in high spirits outside the steakhouse -- and she didn’t hold back when asked what she's wishing for this year, saying without hesitation ... "out of guardianship."

The candid comment is her latest public plea to be released from the legal arrangement that has controlled her personal and financial affairs since 2022. As we've reported, Wendy was placed under a court-ordered guardianship amid concerns about her health and capacity to manage her life independently.