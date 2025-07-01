Wendy Williams Looks Incredible as She Supports Designer Pal in NYC
Wendy Williams I'm Serving Looks & Support For My Designer Pal!!!
If you didn’t know Wendy Williams' past, you’d never guess the storm she's weathered ... 'cause sis stepped out looking straight-up fire this week.
The former talk show queen made a surprise appearance at Columbia University in NYC on Tuesday -- turning heads while supporting her designer BFF Mel Maxi, who also styled her for the occasion.
Wendy rocked a printed monochrome shirt tucked into black shorts like a model -- and she was loving every bit of the tall-girl-approved fit.
Styled to the nines with sneakers, a baseball cap, chic handbag, and that signature red lip ... Wendy was serving.
Her whole vibe was a far cry from her recent call to TMZ's morning meeting ... when she sounded off, insisting she had nothing to do with the lawsuit her ex-husband Kevin Hunter just filed.
As we reported … the lawsuit, gunning for $250M in damages, demands Wendy be released from involuntary confinement, and calls for her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, to get the boot.