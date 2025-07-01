Wendy Williams Looks Incredible as She Supports Designer Pal in NYC

Play video content BACKGRID

If you didn’t know Wendy Williams' past, you’d never guess the storm she's weathered ... 'cause sis stepped out looking straight-up fire this week.

The former talk show queen made a surprise appearance at Columbia University in NYC on Tuesday -- turning heads while supporting her designer BFF Mel Maxi, who also styled her for the occasion.

Wendy rocked a printed monochrome shirt tucked into black shorts like a model -- and she was loving every bit of the tall-girl-approved fit.

Styled to the nines with sneakers, a baseball cap, chic handbag, and that signature red lip ... Wendy was serving.

Her whole vibe was a far cry from her recent call to TMZ's morning meeting ... when she sounded off, insisting she had nothing to do with the lawsuit her ex-husband Kevin Hunter just filed.