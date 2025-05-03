Wendy Williams Timeline, Vocal TV Queen To Silenced Star
Wendy Williams Vocal TV Queen To Silenced Star ... How It All Unraveled
Published
Wendy Williams was always must-watch TV -- bold, unfiltered, iconic -- but when she took an extended hiatus citing thyroid issues in 2018, that's when cracks began to show.
By 2021, she was on indefinite leave and Sherri Shepherd slid into her time slot. A year later, "The Wendy Williams Show" was officially canceled.
Then came the bombshell -- Wendy was placed under financial guardianship ... something she opened up about in our 2025 doc, "TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy."
In 2024, she was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, and by 2025, she was moved to a memory care facility and hasn't been able to leave since. Still, Wendy’s not done -- she’s fighting to get her freedom back. Watch our timeline.