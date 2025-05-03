Wendy Williams Timeline, Vocal TV Queen To Silenced Star

Play video content TMZ.com

Wendy Williams was always must-watch TV -- bold, unfiltered, iconic -- but when she took an extended hiatus citing thyroid issues in 2018, that's when cracks began to show.

By 2021, she was on indefinite leave and Sherri Shepherd slid into her time slot. A year later, "The Wendy Williams Show" was officially canceled.

Then came the bombshell -- Wendy was placed under financial guardianship ... something she opened up about in our 2025 doc, "TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy."