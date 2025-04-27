Lindsay Lohan Timeline, From Party Teen to Comeback Queen
Lindsay Lohan went from Disney darling to Hollywood wild child real quick -- "Parent Trap," "Mean Girls," then boom: DUIs, mugshots, and a 90-day jail stint!
She wrecked a car, landed in rehab, and still managed a hilarious "TMZ on TV" cameo roasting herself. Total chaos.
But plot twist -- Lohan bounced to Dubai, ditched the drama, found love with Bader Shammas, and staged a comeback with Netflix hits. Oh, and she’s now a mom to a baby boy.
