Lindsay Lohan Timeline, From Party Teen to Comeback Queen

Lindsay Lohan went from Disney darling to Hollywood wild child real quick -- "Parent Trap," "Mean Girls," then boom: DUIs, mugshots, and a 90-day jail stint!

She wrecked a car, landed in rehab, and still managed a hilarious "TMZ on TV" cameo roasting herself. Total chaos.

But plot twist -- Lohan bounced to Dubai, ditched the drama, found love with Bader Shammas, and staged a comeback with Netflix hits. Oh, and she’s now a mom to a baby boy.