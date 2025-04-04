Lindsay Lohan Reunites with Jamie Lee Curtis to Promote "Freakier Friday"

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis made a surprise appearance together Thursday to promote the sequel to their popular 2003 film, "Freaky Friday."

The actresses made an appearance during CinemaCon, strolling onstage at Caesers Palace in Las Vegas to talk to fans about their upcoming movie, "Freakier Friday," set to be released August 8.

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis at #CinemaCon to showcase 'FREAKIER FRIDAY'

The two were all smiles, with Jamie wrapping an arm around Lindsay, who told the crowd, “We can’t begin to tell you how amazing it’s been to be back in Anna and Tess’s shoes."

Of course, Lindsay was referring to the characters she and Jamie played in the fantasy comedy -- Anna and Tess Coleman. In the original film, Tess and Anna are mother and daughter and they wake up one day to discover they've switched bodies.

At the event, Jamie tweaked Lindsay's comments, telling the crowd they wouldn't be spending "much time in those shoes actually since this Friday is even freakier because this time we have doubled the swaps.”

Lindsay said fans would get to see her and Jamie "take on all new personalities because we find the bodies we have swapped with our teenage counterparts.”

The trailer for "Freakier Friday" revealed that this time around there's a four-way body swap involving Anna, Tess and Anna’s daughter and stepdaughter.

At Thursday's event, Curtis noted moviegoers would get to view her like “never before thanks to a very aggressive teenage makeover.”