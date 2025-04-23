Michael Lohan Gets 9 Months in Jail for Violating Probation

Michael Lohan may spend the rest of 2025 behind bars ... 'cause a judge ordered him to spend 9 months in jail for violating his probation when he was arrested back in February, TMZ has learned.

The father of Lindsay Lohan was in court Wednesday in Florida, where the judge hit him with jail time, but noted he'll receive a credit of 38 days for time served.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... Lohan pled guilty to violating his probation in connection with his February arrest in Texas on a "continuous violence against the family" felony assault charge for allegedly beating up Kate Majors.

Even though the arrest happened in Texas, the arrest triggered a probation violation in his Florida case.

As we told you ... cops told us Lohan's ex Majors was getting a medical exam when she told deputies Lohan flipped her out of a chair at their residence several days earlier, claiming it caused her pain and discomfort.

A female officer then inspected Majors' body ... and reported observing bruising -- prompting the arrest of Michael at his home.

While he's headed to jail for the probation violation in Florida, his case in Texas regarding the continuous violence against the family charge is still pending.

Our sources say Kate appeared in court today via Zoom from Texas where she’s been taking care of their two young boys.

Lohan was on probation in Florida after he pled guilty to five counts of patient brokering in 2022 after authorities say he received commissions for referring several patients to a particular rehab facility.