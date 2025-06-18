Wendy Williams Says She Has Nothing to Do With Lawsuit Ex Filed Over Guardianship

I Have Nothing To Do With Lawsuit My Ex Filed ...

Wendy Williams' ex-husband is taking legal action over her guardianship ... but she tells TMZ she has NOTHING to do with his lawsuit, and she feels it's a money grab.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Wendy and her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, filed a federal lawsuit in New York to release her from the shackles of her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, and claims the guardianship is not a shield to protect her, but a weapon used against her.

Thing is ... we talked to Wendy on the phone after the lawsuit was filed, and she told us she's not involved here in any way ... despite the docs showing Kevin trying to sue on her behalf.

Wendy and Kevin divorced in 2020 after 21 years of marriage ... and the split was acrimonious.

In the suit, Kevin claims Wendy's court-appointed guardian is abusing, neglecting and defrauding her ... and says her guardianship is a punishment with no therapeutic purpose or protective function.

Kevin says Wendy's competent to make her own decisions and claims her guardian is ignoring medical advice to keep her in "fraudulent bondage." Wendy's been diagnosed with dementia, aphasia and Graves' disease ... and in the suit, Kevin says she's being overmedicated and claims healthcare professionals have described her as "alert and oriented."

He says she passed a competency evaluation in March 2025 but says no one petitioned the court to terminate the guardianship, leaving her "a captive of a corrupt, criminal enterprise."

Kevin claims someone who works at the Coterie -- the assisted living facility where Wendy lives -- photographed her in the private confines of her unit, including when she was in a state of undress ... and he says the alleged photos were sold to media outlets for profit.

Wendy's guardianship started in 2022 after Wells Fargo froze her bank accounts over what the bank said was suspicious activity ... and now Kevin claims she was "coerced" into the guardianship due to "immense financial duress and emotional strain." Wells Fargo is among the defendants.

In the docs, Kevin claims Wendy's former financial advisor Lori Schiller and her former manager Bernie Young exploited her trust and financial resources, spending tons of her money without her knowledge.

Kevin also takes aim at Wendy's guardian ... claiming Morrissey is doing a poor job managing the guardianship.