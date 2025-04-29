Omarosa Wants Wendy Williams Freed From Guardianship

No More Beef From Me

Omarosa is letting bygones be bygones when it comes to Wendy Williams ... because despite a prior beef, she wants to see the former talk show host freed from her guardianship.

We got Omarosa leaving St. Felix in Hollywood and our photog asked her about Wendy's bid for freedom.

Omarosa says she supports Wendy getting out from the guardianship and being free to live life on her own terms ... which is kinda interesting, given the history between these two.

When Wendy was hosting her talk show she had Omarosa on as a guest ... and the 2008 interview is one of the more memorable moments on "The Wendy Williams Show."

Omarosa accused Wendy of being "fake" and getting a nose job ... and Wendy told the crowd of Omarosa, "They say black don't crack. She's cracking."

Wendy now lives in an assisted living facility in New York -- she likes to call it a "luxury prison" -- and Omarosa is joining the #FreeWendy movement.