Omarosa Says Trump Assassination Attempt Will Not Sway Black Voters

While some pundits suggest the assassination attempt on Donald Trump will resonate with Black voters, Omarosa says that's bull crap ... and not just that, it's racist.

We talked to the former 'Apprentice' contestant -- who worked with Trump back in his NBC days, and in the White House -- and while she's certainly no fan of DT these days, she makes it clear from the jump that she condemns the violence against him.

Play video content TMZ.com

That said, she also weighed in on a since-deleted Forbes article floating a theory -- namely, that Trump might use his shooting, and the fact he survived it, to pander to African-Americans.

Like many have said in outcry -- prompting Forbes to scrub the article -- Omarosa finds that notion despicable.

Take a listen to her rationale -- she says that type of thinking plays into harmful stereotypes and says Black people aren't a monolith, nor are they caricatures eating up what some might view as a relatable scenario ... getting shot, that is.

The Forbes writer, who is Black, did suggest it would be vile if Trump actually does use the assassination attempt to try to connect with Black voters.

Play video content TMZ.com

Yet, despite his intention, many torched the article as racist ... which spurred Forbes to yank the piece entirely, and it sounds like Omarosa agrees with that.

She gave us her take on what most Black voters care about, and umm, spoiler ... it's about the issues!

She also reacted, in general, to Trump's shooting and what she hopes Trump will do now that the spotlight is fully on him.

Long story short, she hopes he does indeed turn down his rhetoric, and attempt to unify the country.