Wendy Williams Wishes Followers Happy Mother's Day, Doesn't Mention Son

Wendy Williams' official Instagram account posted for Mother's Day ... though there's no reference to her own son, Kevin.

A new clip was posted to Wendy's social media Saturday ... a short video spreading Mother's Day love to all of Wendy's followers -- though it doesn't feature the former talk show queen.

The photo was captioned, "HAPPY MOTHERS’ DAY TO ALL MOMS. We’d also like to take this time to say THANK YOU to each and every one of you who have gotten behind exposing this horrific situation. Every prayer, every like, every comment, every video, every signature on our petitions, WENDY THANKS YOU!!! We ask for your continued alliance as we continue to push forward with actions. Updates coming soon!!"

Unclear if Wendy put together this post herself, or if she has a social media manager doing it for her ... but, either way, there's a glaring omission from the post -- no mention that Wendy herself is a mom.

As you know ... Wendy believes her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., took advantage of her financially and triggered the guardianship she's fighting to get out of.

She told our own Harvey Levin and defense attorney Mark Geragos on our "2 Angry Men" podcast that she forgives her son despite his mistakes ... though she told us in our documentary "Saving Wendy" that her son isn't being a good person to her.

The two reconnected briefly back in February for Wendy's father's 94th birthday ... though we haven't heard much about them in the last few months while Wendy's been on the warpath trying to get herself out of the guardianship she's likened to prison.