Wendy Williams Says She's Twisting in the Wind Over Medical Condition

Wendy Williams is trying to get answers about a potential change in a very serious medical condition ... but she says her doctor and her guardian are keeping her in the dark.

Wendy tells TMZ ... the medication she takes for a thyroid condition related to Graves' disease was recently changed and no one will tell her why or answer her questions.

WW says the nurse came in recently with a different color pill and nobody has said a thing ... and she's trying like hell to find out if her thyroid condition is better or worse.

Wendy says she's anxious to get an answer ... but it sounds like she's being ignored by her doctor, and her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey.

She tells us she's tried to call her doctor but can't get through ... and since Sunday, she's been asking her guardian to get in touch with her doctor and let her know if something's changed with her thyroid issue ... but she hasn't heard back.

Wendy says she's waiting around for an answer as she sits locked away on the 5th floor of her assisted-living facility -- which she likes to refer to as a "luxury prison" -- telling us she keeps wondering, "Am I in medical trouble?!?"

Frankly, it all sounds pretty stressful.