Joe Tacopina Rips Wendy Williams Judge for Telling Her Career Is Over

Joe Tacopina is blasting the judge in Wendy Williams' conservatorship case for telling the TV star her career is over ... calling the statements "outrageous" -- and adding Wendy's going to have a massive comeback when the conservator battle is over.

We spoke with Tacopina -- who is serving as Wendy's personal attorney -- on "TMZ Live" Friday ... and, he says these statements by the judge shouldn't have been made in court or in front of Wendy ... especially since the judge who said it isn't in the entertainment industry.

Tacopina doesn't know why the judge would make such statements about Wendy's career in an unrelated court hearing ... and, he adds that from his numerous conversations with Wendy, he knows she's as coherent and lucid as she ever has been.

JT says statements about her career show the judge's bias ... and, Joe warns the judge is lucky he wasn't in court yesterday -- or he would've torn the judge to shreds.

We broke the story ... multiple sources with direct knowledge told us Judge Lisa Sokoloff told Williams she had no chance of restarting her career -- all while blasting Wendy's family, essentially saying they were all no good.

We're told Judge Sokoloff's comments hurt Wendy deeply ... and, it's still unclear why she made the comments to Wendy. BTW, our documentary "Saving Wendy" -- available to stream on Tubi -- was watched by a huge number of people, so it seems there is a lot of interest in Wendy's life and potential comeback still.

Tacopina also chatted with us about the gag order on this case ... saying he's never heard one being issued in a guardianship case -- and pointing out they're usually reserved for situations where comments could influence a jury, which can't happen here since the judge alone will make the decision.

Joe says gag orders are regularly viewed as unconstitutional and overturned anyway ... and, the only reason he can think for why Judge Sokoloff issued one is to punish Wendy and her team.