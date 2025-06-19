Wendy Williams Slams Ex-Husband for Filing Lawsuit Over Guardianship

Play video content TMZ.com

Wendy Williams is dragging her ex-husband for filing a lawsuit over her guardianship on her behalf ... she says she wasn't involved and didn't know about it, but says it's no surprise given his money-grubbing history.

The former talk show host called in to our morning meeting Thursday and told Harvey Levin straight up, she has nothing to do with the $250 million lawsuit Kevin Hunter filed this week in New York.

Wendy told us Kevin's just making a desperate money grab here ... and she has no clue how her name ended up next to his as plaintiff on a federal lawsuit.

As we reported ... the lawsuit seeks $250M in compensatory damages, orders the release of Wendy from involuntary confinement, and calls for Sabrina Morrissey to be terminated as her guardian.

Play video content TMZ.com

Wendy and Kevin were married for 21 years before a nasty divorce in 2020 ... and she says she's it's "good to know that he's doing such evil things again."