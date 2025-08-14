Wendy Williams' Guardian Asks Court to Delay Scheduling Deposition in A&E Suit

Wendy Williams' guardian is trying to shut down A&E's attempt to depose her early ... arguing issues need to be resolved in guardianship court before they do anything in the civil suit.

Sabrina E. Morrissey made the request in documents filed Wednesday ... basically arguing she could be stuck between a rock and hard place if the judge in the civil case orders something that runs in contradiction to an order by the judge in the guardianship case.

For example, Morrissey argues, the civil judge could decide on certain deposition conditions that the guardianship judge isn't cool with ... and, then she won't know what the heck to do.

Besides, Wendy's diagnosis means she needs a ton of accommodations, Morrissey adds ... which will take time to develop since medical professionals, rulings from both courts and more have to be agreed upon first.

Sabrina's asking the judge to deny A&E's request for an early deposition of Wendy ... and, as she asked for before, to hold off on making any decision in the case while the guardianship situation plays out.

As we told you ... Wendy recently completed a series of medical tests which some reports claim back her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. We spoke with Wendy's attorney, Joe Tacopina, who blasted the claims as "false."