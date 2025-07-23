Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Wendy Williams' Lawyer Vows to Sue People Responsible for Guardianship

By TMZ Staff
Published
Wendy Williams' hyper-aggressive lawyer, Joe Tacopina, did not mince words ... his client's guardianship "sickens" him, and he says he's gonna sue the people responsible for it.

Wendy and Joe were celebrating Wendy's birthday at Fresco by Scotto restaurant in NYC, when he told our photog the process of getting Wendy out of the guardianship is "despicably slow." Fact is, the judge seems immovable and will almost certainly deny their motion to end the guardianship, which has lasted more than 3 years.

We're told Joe will then demand a jury trial, and based on hours of convos Harvey and many others have had with Wendy, her release is all but a sure bet. Translation: As Joe says, she's her normal self -- the same person you watched on TV.

Joe also grouses ... it's a scary proposition when someone is placed under a guardianship -- it takes a Herculean effort to end it. BTW, we've spoken with Joe about Wendy's situation many times before -- including when he ripped into the judge back in April.

Nevertheless, Wendy looks great and is in good spirits.

Stay tuned.

