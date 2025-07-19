Wendy Williams All Smiles in Short Dress for 61st Birthday Celebration

Wendy Williams rang in her 61st birthday Friday, and she was all smiles as she celebrated with friends in the Big Apple!

Check out her exuberant grin ... the TV host and personality looked thrilled to be with her loved ones as she stepped into New York City's Tucci restaurant for dinner. And, in a video of her heading to her gathering ... she confirmed her birthday was going just fabulously.

She got all dolled up for the special occasion, opting for a super short animal print dress that showed off her cleavage. She paired the dress with white sneakers and an oversized black handbag. She finished off her look with large shades and her signature pinky-purple lipstick.

WW was also pictured looking just as cheerful in some snaps her pal Brendan Higgins posted ... showing she was in the company of her former "Wendy Williams Show" producer Suzanne Bass, her niece and ABC Miami morning anchor Alex Finnie, the restaurant's owner Max Tucci and more.

She even got a birthday cake delivered as her friends sang the classic "Happy Birthday" to wrap up the fun night out.

While we don't know for sure, Wendy likely blew out the candles while wishing for her guardianship to end ... 'cause that's exactly what she told a photog she wanted when she was spotted heading into dinner at Delmonico's earlier this week.

As we've reported ... all Wendy wants is her freedom back -- she's been in a controversial conservatorship since May 2022 and has expressed her deep dismay with those making decisions about her life as well as the wellness facility in New York City she's been living at.

We covered her concerns in our recent Tubi documentary -- "TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy" -- and she told us she feels like a prisoner while living among elderly patients who have super serious medical conditions.

She's been out of the facility a handful of times since then ... including for a trip to Florida to celebrate her dad's 94th birthday.