Wendy Williams Continues Owning NYC With Birthday Glow-Up Tour

wendy williams glowing in NYC Happy Birthday to Me!

Wendy Williams Glows As She Continues Birthday Weekend Celebration
Wendy Williams isn't just aging gracefully -- she’s doing it with a side of marinara and a whole lot of fan love!

The iconic talk show host kept her 61st birthday festivities going strong over the weekend in New York City. On Saturday, Wendy was spotted leaving Rubirosa where she dined on Italian fare with her niece, Alex Finnie, and Alex’s fiancé, Eric.

wendy-williams-kal-07-20-2025
CHEF'S KISS
As she exited the restaurant, Wendy was met by a crowd of cheering fans telling her they loved her -- and in true Wendy fashion, she flashed a huge smile, waved back, and shouted a cheerful "Hey" while in great spirits.

When a photographer asked for an update on her guardianship status, Wendy didn't miss a beat, cheekily responding, "You see me walking, don’t you? Am I walking like I'm free?"

071925_wendy_williams_singing_kal
MAKE A WISH!!!
The night before, Wendy linked up with longtime pal and former TV executive producer Suzanne Bass and Suzanne's husband, Brendan Higgins, for another birthday dinner at Tucci New York City. The trio snapped a happy photo together.

From pasta plates to paparazzi shout-outs, Wendy's birthday weekend was nothing short of fabulous. 61 is already shaping up to be one unforgettable year!

