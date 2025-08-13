Wendy Williams' Lawyer Blasts Report of Alleged Diagnosis of Dementia, Aphasia

Wendy Williams' lawyer is challenging the alleged test results that reportedly prove she has dementia and aphasia ... insisting those spreading the claim are acting out of self-interest.

Joe Tacopina tells TMZ ... Wendy's leaked medical diagnosis is "false" -- and, it's "being spread by a party with a vested interest in keeping Wendy trapped under this excessive and restrictive guardianship."

He adds the leaking of the alleged diagnosis is a total violation of Wendy's rights as a human being.

Tacopina ends his statement saying, "The critical questions are these: Where is the actual medical report supporting this leak? And who is the doctor willing to go under oath and face cross-examination by me so the truth can be exposed?"

To be clear ... we're told Wendy and Joe have not yet seen the report sources told People about.

Remember ... People cited anonymous sources claiming the results of a series of medical exams show Wendy has frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. This is the diagnosis Wendy originally received in 2023.

Sabrina E. Morrissey -- Wendy's court-appointed guardian -- recently filed documents which revealed Wendy would undergo a series of tests ... and she asked the court to delay any further litigation in regards to her lawsuit with A&E about the documentary "Where Is Wendy Williams?" until the guardianship court makes a decision.

Williams wants out of the guardianship ... and sources told us back in March that she proved competent after she was briefly let loose from her assisted care facility to take several capacity tests.