Wendy Williams' Medical Evaluation 'Complete,' According to Her Guardian

Wendy Williams Medical Evaluation 'Complete' ... Guardian Pushing for Litigation Pause

By TMZ Staff
Published
Wendy Williams' medical evaluation is complete -- but her court-appointed guardian Sabrina E. Morrissey is asking to pause the ongoing litigation with A&E over their 2024 documentary to let the guardianship court make a call on whether, or how, the guardianship will continue.

In an August 5 filing, obtained by TMZ ... Morrissey says the evaluation is complete and "medical specialists have formed an opinion concerning [Wendy's] current neurological condition and diagnosis, including whether she has the ability to make decisions" about the A&E litigation over the network's doc, "Where Is Wendy Williams?"

Morrissey says the opinion was cemented following a significant number of medical and neuropsychological test and scans, which included brain imaging.

However, she says several "complications" have arisen -- namely Wendy's family and others challenging the guardianship. Therefore, she's asking the court to sit tight for 3 months -- or until the guardianship court makes a ruling on the status of the guardianship and the guardian.

According to the letter, A&E provided a statement for Morrissey's legal submission ... saying the company will agree with the delay, but would like an early deposition of Wendy scheduled due to their concerns over her "purported progressive neurological disease."

ICYMI ... Morrissey sued A&E in 2024 over their doc -- which chronicled Wendy's talk show ending and the start of the guardianship.

However, many people have questioned Morrissey's intentions with Wendy -- including Wendy's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, who told us just last month the guardianship "sickens" him and vowed to hold those responsible for it accountable in court.

It's no secret Wendy wants out of the situation. She even likened her guardianship to a luxury prison in our February "TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy" doc.

Stay tuned ...

