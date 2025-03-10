Wendy Williams Aced Psychiatrist's 'Capacity Test'

Wendy Williams may be a big step closer to freedom, because a psychiatrist examined her Monday and the results are clear -- Wendy's mental capacity is fully intact.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Wendy scored 10 out of 10 on a psych exam, called a "capacity test." She was asked 10 questions to determine if she was alert and oriented, and she answered every one correctly.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story ... Wendy went to Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City Monday where a psychiatrist spent time with her.

The results of the test are radically different from the assessment of the guardian, who has filed legal docs saying her condition is getting worse, not better. Wendy was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a diagnosis she disputes. She was not examined Monday to determine if she has been misdiagnosed.

We're told the results of the capacity test will be forwarded to the judge in the guardianship case.