Wendy Williams guardianship The Subject of 2 New York Investigations

New York authorities have launched two separate investigations into the circumstances surrounding Wendy Williams' guardianship ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to Wendy tell TMZ ... Wendy just had an interview with Adult Protective Services, which also has made phone calls to people close to Wendy, asking about her living conditions in a New York assisted-living facility.

As TMZ reported ... Wendy is locked on the 5th floor in the memory unit, where she cannot leave the floor without approval from an attendant. Numerous people connected to Wendy say she has no memory problems, and therefore, keeping her in that memory unit is inhumane.

Meanwhile, we've obtained a photo of Wendy standing in the window of her room this morning while talking into a phone.

We're told Adult Protective Services called Wendy's niece, Alex Finnie, asking a slew of questions relating to the various restrictions that have been placed on her in the guardianship.

In addition to APS, we're told the NYPD paid a visit to Wendy at the facility, as part of a welfare check. Wendy, through people close to her, has asked both the NYPD and Adult Protective Services to launch an investigation into the guardianship.