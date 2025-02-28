Wendy Williams' Talk Show Producer Suzanne Bass Says She Wants to #FreeWendy

Play video content

The #FreeWendy movement continues to gain serious traction, with Wendy Williams' former talk show producer stepping in, saying the former host's current state of mind absolutely doesn’t warrant the guardianship she’s under.

Suzanne Bass dished all on her IG Story, revealing she spoke to Wendy on the phone last week for the first time in years -- and it was an emotional convo, with both of them in tears. But her point was crystal clear ... Wendy sounded fantastic, possibly the best she has in years.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Suzanne said she was horrified to learn about everything Wendy had been through -- and what she’s still enduring under the guardianship.

She reiterated to her followers she's all about getting Wendy her freedom, explaining all Wendy truly needs is the love, support, and prayers from her fans.

Suzanne's firsthand experience and conclusions mirror what we uncovered in our documentary, "TMZ's Saving Wendy."