Wendy Williams Gets Blonde Highlights During Salon Stop in Miami

Wendy Williams is living her best life out of the assisted living facility -- turning her Miami mall trip into a mane event with a salon stop.

Check out these pics -- Wendy’s fresh new blonde streaks were definitely the highlight of her Sunday as she rocked her new 'do while zipping around Aventura Mall.

Wendy’s always been the blonde bombshell type ... and it looks like she was feeling like her old self again by swapping out her fluffy bangs for some lighter streaks and a glamorous side-part.

While most people would take a shopping trip and hair refresh for granted, Wendy was like a kid in a candy store -- and she was even checking out jewelry and makeup earlier in the day.

Wendy's said she's spent months cooped up inside thanks to her guardianship -- but a judge gave her the green light to head to Miami for the weekend to celebrate her dad's 94th birthday.