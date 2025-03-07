Wendy Williams Wants to Hire Famed Lawyer Joe Tacopina to End Guardianship

Play video content 2 Angry Men Podcast

Wendy Williams is making a full court press to end the guardianship she's been under for more than 2 years, and she believes she's found the right guy to do it -- Joe Tacopina.

Tacopina was the guest on the "2 Angry Men" podcast with Harvey and Mark Geragos, and he acknowledged Wendy has reached out to him to represent her. Joe hedged a bit, but he made it clear after watching TMZ's Tubi documentary, "Saving Wendy," he's outraged by what he says is a true injustice. As he puts it, murderers have more freedom than Wendy.

In the middle of the podcast, Harvey got a text from someone in Wendy's camp who sent him a new "Vanity Fair" article in which Wendy's guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, spoke to the outlet.

Harvey went ballistic after reading Morrissey's quote, "Nobody's saying that Wendy can't leave a building," noting she's been able to travel to Florida twice -- once for her son's college graduation and a second time for her dad's birthday.

Morrissey's claim went unchallenged in the article, despite Wendy saying very clearly in the documentary ... she was only allowed out in the fresh air twice in the 30 days before the interview, and both times were for a dentist appointment. The documentary makes it clear Wendy is confined to the 5th-floor memory unit of the facility and cannot leave the floor without an attendant giving her approval.

