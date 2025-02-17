Wendy Williams Reconnects With Son in Miami Despite Money Mishandling Claims

Wendy Williams was all about family bonding, spotted reuniting with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in Miami ... despite her belief he’d financially taken advantage of her.

Peep this clip of Wendy living it up after the judge gave her the green light to visit her dad for his birthday weekend ... carving out some time for a cozy brunch with her son at Matilda’s Kitchen -- and if you didn’t know any better, you’d think they were the definition of family goals.

Wendy was all smiles, devouring some delicious bites at the Cuban hotspot, savoring every moment -- while Kevin looked on, clearly loving the sight of his mom enjoying herself.

The videos of the reunion were shared by Kevin’s friend Ronald, who made sure to have his pal’s back ... saying in another IG clip Kevin's a good dude and the truth would prevail.

Wendy opened up about the mishandling of her money in TMZ's new doc "Saving Wendy," streaming free on Tubi -- revealing her guardianship was put in place after Wells Fargo flagged several hefty unauthorized withdrawals -- and she believes Kevin and others were behind them.

Kevin, however, maintained that he did nothing wrong.