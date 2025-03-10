Wendy Williams at Hospital to Determine Mental Capacity

Play video content TMZ.com

Wendy Williams is at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City for an independent examination as to whether her cognitive functions are sufficiently intact to end her guardianship.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... a caregiver not associated with the guardianship -- Gina Monterroso -- ordered the trip and the test ... this after the NYPD paid a visit to Wendy Monday morning to determine if, as Wendy says, she's effectively being held prisoner.

The NYPD has asked about Wendy being confined to the memory unit of the assisted living facility, where she cannot leave the floor without permission. She rarely gets out.

In addition to NYPD, Adult Protective Services has launched its own investigation into the guardianship. They interviewed Wendy's niece, Alex Finnie, Monday.