Wendy Williams' Cognitive Tests Reportedly Support Dementia, Aphasia Diagnosis

Wendy Williams took a series of cognitive tests this week ... and, a new report states that the results back up her original diagnosis.

The former talk show host's official test results have not been released ... but, People reports Wendy was again diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. She was first diagnosed with both diseases in 2023.

We told you about the legal filing made by Williams' court-appointed guardian, Sabrina E. Morrissey, earlier this month in which her lawyers wrote, "Medical specialists have formed an opinion concerning [Wendy's] current neurological condition and diagnosis, including whether she has the ability to make decisions."

Morrissey's asking to put a pause on litigation with A&E over the documentary "Where Is Wendy Williams?"

Wendy's attorney, Joe Tacopina, has vowed to hold everyone responsible for the guardianship ... and, Wendy is still fighting to get out of it -- though it's unclear how this reported diagnosis confirmation will affect her fight.

BTW ... People -- citing court documents -- say evaluators performed a "significant number of tests (both medical and neuropsychological) and scans (including brain imaging)" ... so, it seems they were quite thorough.

Wendy was taken from the assisted care facility -- which she likened to a luxury prison in our documentary, "TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy" -- in March to take a series of tests BTW ... unclear if these are the same tests People's citing in their report. Sources told us at the time Wendy passed the capacity test with flying colors.