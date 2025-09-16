Wendy Williams to Sit for Deposition in A&E Lawsuit

Wendy Williams is being ordered to sit down for a deposition in a lawsuit her guardian filed against A&E over a Lifetime documentary.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a judge ordered an early deposition of Wendy ... and the judge said Wendy's dementia diagnosis doesn't make her legally unfit to testify, and it will be up to a jury to decide how to weigh her testimony.

The judge said the deposition will be held remotely in a setting comfortable for Wendy ... and the A&E lawyers can only grill her for 3 hours max. The judge said the deposition may be held over no more than 3 days, with reasonable breaks being accommodated for Wendy.

The depo is for a lawsuit we first reported ... Wendy's guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, sued A&E last year over a Lifetime doc about Wendy. A&E is Lifetime's parent company.

Sabrina, as we first told you, asked the judge last month to delay scheduling an early deposition for Wendy ... but on Monday the judge ordered the depo to happen by November 4.