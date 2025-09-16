Wendy Williams Says She Feels Like 'A Zillion Dollars' at NYFW Show

Play video content TMZ.com

Wendy Williams is back in the spotlight and she’s still got it ... making a dazzling entrance at LaQuan Smith's New York Fashion Week show.

The former talk show diva stunned in a full LaQuan Smith look as she strutted up to the star-studded NYC event Tuesday night. Cameras were flashing from every direction as Wendy, dressed head-to-toe in the designer's Fall/Winter '25 collection, turned the sidewalk into her own runway.

When our photog asked how she was feeling, Wendy didn't miss a beat ... flashing a big smile and declaring she felt like "a zillion dollars!" Paparazzi swarmed around her as she made her way inside, with fans cheering her on.

Despite stepping away from TV, Wendy's clearly not lost her star power ... proving she can still command a room ... or in this case, a NYFW carpet like no one else.

As we reported ... Wendy's also back in the headlines for legal reasons. A judge has ordered her to sit for an early deposition in a lawsuit her guardian filed against A&E over the Lifetime documentary.