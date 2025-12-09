Wendy Williams Attorney Joe Tacopina Says Guardianship Expected to End This Year

Play video content ABC

Wendy Williams should regain control of her own life before the new year ... according to her powerhouse lawyer Joe Tacopina.

Tacopina spoke to "Nightline" about his client's guardianship, saying, "The plan is this ... There are guardianship attorneys ... and we're watching and waiting, and they've assured Wendy by year's end she'll be out of guardianship."

The legendary talk show host has been in a highly restrictive guardianship for more than 3 years, despite the latest neurologist testing saying she doesn't have frontotemporal dementia -- the medical condition is what a judge used to justify the guardianship after Wendy's guardian claimed Wendy was suffering from dementia.

Frontotemporal dementia, according to multiple experts to whom we have spoken, never gets better -- only worse. Yet Wendy has exhibited remarkable neurological resilience since she got clean and sober 3 years ago.

Last month, we reported that in light of the new medical confirmation ... if the judge refuses to end the guardianship, Tacopina will then demand a jury trial and ask jurors to free Wendy.

In a clip from his "Nightline" interview, Tacopina told Byron Pitts, "You and I can go take a walk downstairs right now ... we'll find 5 people in an hour who will belong more in a guardianship program than Wendy Williams."