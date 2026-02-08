Wendy Williams' Dad Dead at 94

Wendy Williams’ father, Thomas Williams Sr., has died … a deeply emotional loss that comes as Wendy continues her ongoing legal fight over her court ordered guardianship.

Wendy’s niece, Alex Finne confirmed Thomas’ passing Sunday on social media, sharing a tribute honoring his life and legacy. He died just days before his 95th birthday.

No cause of death has been released.

Thomas was a longtime educator and author and was often seen as a steady, grounding presence in Wendy’s life. He appeared alongside his daughter during happier public moments, including family celebrations in recent years.

The timing of his death is especially painful. As we reported, Wendy’s repeatedly spoken out about feeling isolated under her guardianship, claiming she needed permission to travel and see family including her dad.

Earlier this year, Wendy publicly questioned whether she would even be allowed to attend her dad’s birthday, raising concern among fans about how much access she had to loved ones during his final months.

Wendy has not publicly commented on her father’s death.

Thomas Williams Sr.’s passing marks another heartbreaking chapter in Wendy’s very public personal and legal struggles.

