Food Network Star Anne Burrell Was Not Given Narcan to Revive Her, Report Says

More news following the tragic death of late Food Network star Anne Burrell ... authorities say medics did not attempt to revive her with Narcan, because she was already dead when they found her.

According to a police report, reviewed by TMZ ... Anne's husband, Stuart Claxton, found her body lying face-up on the shower floor of a bathroom in their Brooklyn home at 7:40 AM on June 17 last year. When emergency responders arrived, they pronounced Anne dead at 8 AM, the report said.

Police say they found "numerous over-the-counter medications mixed in a bowl" in the vicinity of Anne's body.

The NYC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the official manner of death as suicide and the cause of death as "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine."

Naloxone -- sold under the brand name Narcan -- is a medicine that chiefly acts as an antagonist, rapidly reversing an opioid overdose. But it also reduces the neurochemical and behavioral effects of amphetamines. However, paramedics had already determined Anne was beyond help, so they did not need to administer Narcan, according to the report.

As we previously reported, investigators say they found a suicide note in the primary bedroom of Anne's home as well as "suicidal" journal entries on a bed in the same room as the note.

Anne, a native New Yorker, hosted Food Network shows "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef" and "Worst Cooks in America" ... among others. She also appeared in the 'Iron Chef' franchise.