Food Network Star Anne Burrell Left Suicide Note in Her Room

Huge update in Food Network star Anne Burrell's tragic death ... cops in New York say they found a suicide note in her bedroom.

The NYPD says an investigator found a "suicidal note" in the primary bedroom of Anne's Brooklyn home after her June 2025 death, which was later officially ruled a suicide ... a law enforcement source confirms to TMZ.

In addition to the suicide note, the NYPD investigator reportedly found "suicidal" journal entries on a bed in the same room as the note.

PEOPLE was first to report the note.

As we reported, Anne was found unresponsive in her Brooklyn home after EMS personnel got a call for a woman in need of assistance. Paramedics could not revive Burrell and she was declared dead.

Play video content NOVEMBER 2024 TMZ.com

Anne's husband, Stuart Claxton, found her lying on the shower floor inside a bathroom in their home ... and our sources told us police found a bunch of pills nearby when she died.

In July, the NYC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the official manner of death as suicide and the cause of death as "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine."

Anne, a native New Yorker, hosted Food Network shows "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef" and "Worst Cooks in America" ... among others. She also appeared in the 'Iron Chef' franchise.

She was only 55 years old ... and Anne appeared happy in her last social media post before her death, smiling in a selfie on a beautiful day in Brooklyn.