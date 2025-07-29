'Worst Cooks in America' Pays Tribute to Anne Burrell After Death

Play video content Food Network

Emotions ran high on the "Worst Cooks in America" season premiere ... with a portion of the episode dedicated to honoring Anne Burrell, following her heartbreaking death by suicide.

The 29th season marked Anne's 28th turn as host and mentor on the long-running Food Network series -- and the show paid homage to her with a heartfelt tribute at the end of the the first episode.

A smiling photo of Burrell flashed on the screen alongside the words, "In Memoriam." It was followed by a PSA that read, "If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or chat at 988lifeline.org."

This is just the beginning -- the show made it clear that tributes to Anne will continue each week. Her co-host Gabe Bertaccini even told PEOPLE recently the season wouldn’t be about him at all -- it’s all about Anne, through and through.

TMZ confirmed last week Anne’s cause of death was suicide. As we reported, she was found unresponsive in her Brooklyn home last month after EMS responded to a call for a woman in need of assistance. Sadly, paramedics couldn’t revive her, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The former "Iron Chef" star was just 55 years old.