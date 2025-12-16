Sherrone Moore's Michigan Football Players Feel 'Betrayed,' Says Interim Coach

Sherrone Moore's affair with a Michigan Wolverines staff member, combined with his arrest, has left his former football players feeling "betrayed" ... so says Moore's replacement.

Biff Poggi, the Wolverines' interim coach, shared his thoughts on the matter on Monday as the team prepares for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the No. 13 Texas Longhorns on December 31.

"The kids, quite frankly, feel very betrayed and we're trying to work through that."



Michigan interim head coach Biff Poggi talked at the Cheez-It bowl availability about how the program is trying to move forward after the firing of Sherrone Moore pic.twitter.com/aAUmLcnqMs — Brandon Green🍀 (@BGreenReports) December 16, 2025 @BGreenReports

"It has been a tumultuous time," Poogi said.

"A lot of anger, at first disbelief, then anger, then really, what we’re in right now is the kids, quite frankly, feel very betrayed, and we’re trying to work through that."

This comes nearly a week after Moore -- a married man with three kids -- was fired for an inappropriate relationship with a U-M staffer.

Hours after the termination, Moore, 39, was arrested by the Pittsfield Police Department and charged with home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering.

Play video content broadcastify.com

It was said in the Washtenaw Court that Moore and his mistress broke up on Dec. 8, and he allegedly sent her non-stop text messages and phone calls the next few days.

The woman then informed Michigan of what was going on, prompting Moore's firing.

After his termination, prosecutors say Moore "barged his way" into her apartment and threatened suicide with butter knives and scissors, saying, "I am going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life."

Play video content Fox 2 Detroit

Moore was released on a $25K bond and under certain conditions, including wearing a GPS tether.