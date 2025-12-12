Sherrone Moore's Mistress Still Employed By Michigan

The woman involved in an "inappropriate relationship" with Sherrone Moore still has her job with the Michigan athletic department, the school told TMZ Sports on Friday.

Earlier this week, Moore was fired from his role as the leader of the Wolverines' football program ... with the school stating it was with cause due to his "inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

Fast forward two days ... and after the scandal that ensued as a result of the termination, the school told us the employee remains on the staff, despite the affair.

"There is no change in her employment status," the school said.

Moore -- who is married with three kids -- was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly breaking into the staffer's home and threatening to harm himself. He now faces charges of home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering.

Moore appeared in Washtenaw County Court via Zoom on Friday, where it was revealed that he had been in a relationship with the staffer for years and apparently lost it when she ended things with him on Monday.

Officials said after their breakup, Moore allegedly sent her multiple text messages and called her for the next several days, leading her to report the situation to Michigan, which was already investigating.

Moore was released on $25,000 bond but must obey the other conditions, including mental health evaluation, surrendering his passport, GPS monitoring, and no contact with his mistress.

He's also not allowed to use alcohol, marijuana, or other non-prescription drugs, possess or purchase any weapons, engage in criminal conduct, or leave Michigan without court permission.