Sherrone Moore Released From Jail, Posts $25,000 Bond

Sherrone Moore is a free man -- the former Michigan Wolverines head coach is out of jail two days after getting fired and arrested.

The 39-year-old seemingly evaded cameras leaving the Washtenaw County Jail on Friday ... 'cause the media didn't capture him on his way out.

Moore was hit with three charges -- felony home invasion and stalking, and breaking and entering, both misdemeanors.

Moore -- who was fired Wednesday from Michigan after his relationship with a staffer came to light -- appeared in court for his arraignment on Friday via Zoom. Prosecutors said Moore had an intimate relationship with the victim for a number of years ... but that the woman broke up with him on Monday.

Following their split, officials say Moore sent multiple texts and phone calls over the next few days. The victim then went to the school to present herself in its investigation into a potential relationship between them.

After the school fired him with cause ... prosecutors say Moore "barged his way" into the woman's home, went through a kitchen drawer, grabbed several butter knives and a pair of scissors, and said, "I am going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life."

Officials say the woman then called her attorney and said she would alert the police, after which Sherrone left the residence. While prosecutors said Moore did not directly threaten the victim ... they claim the "totality" of "his behavior was "highly threatening" and considered him a risk to both the public and the alleged victim.

Moore's attorney denied that his client was a threat, citing that he has no prior criminal history.

The judge ordered him to have no contact with the victim in any capacity ... and was instructed not to use alcohol, marijuana, or other non-prescription drugs. He was also told not to possess or purchase any weapons, engage in criminal conduct, or leave the state without court permission.

He's back in court next month.