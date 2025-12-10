Ex-Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Detained By Police After Firing

The Sherrone Moore firing just took a turn -- the former Michigan Wolverines football coach was detained by cops shortly after the school announced his termination.

The rumors are running wild on social media ... but as of right now, the only thing cops will say is the 39-year-old coach was located and detained by police in Saline, Michigan on Wednesday.

Moore was then handed over to officials in Pittsfield Township ... and charges are on the table.

The university stated Moore got the boot for having an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member" ... and claimed it had "credible evidence."

"This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior," the school added.

Moore just led the Wolverines to a 9-3 season ... but the program missed out on making the College Football Playoff.