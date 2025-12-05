OnlyFans Model Bonnie Blue Detained By Cops In Bali During 'Bangbus' Tour

OnlyFans model Bonnie Blue is being held by police in Bali ... but it doesn't sound like the intro to one of her XXX videos.

The adult content star is reportedly being questioned by cops in Kula amid her "Bangbus" tour through the country ... according to Nine News.

Bonnie has recently been spotted in Bali ... after telling high school seniors and "those that are barely legal" that she "cannot wait" to meet them on their winter vacations in Bali.

Nine News says Bali authorities have been questioning foreigners for working as content creators, allegedly engaging in pornography.

Footage going viral online shows Bonnie driving around in her "Bangbus" branded blue pickup truck ... with young-looking men in the truck bed.

Bonnie's famous for banging over 1,000 guys in 24 hours, and she's been banned from doing her thing in Australia.

Lots of Australians holiday in Bali ... and it will be interesting to see if Bonnie gets banned there too.