Rapper Adamn Killa Detained by Police After Begging Cops To Arrest Him

After begging the cops for months to arrest him — yes, you heard that right! — Chicago rapper Adamn Killa finally got his wish this week ... sort of.

Chicago PD officers cuffed and detained Killa on Monday after he interceded in a police traffic stop Downtown while telling cops to "arrest me, Daddy," according to the Chicago Sun Times. Killa was reportedly placed in a police vehicle for 20 minutes before he was set free without being charged. He then jumped on Instagram and posted video of his detainment.

The back story on Killa — whose real name is Adam Kelly — should come as no surprise. Over the past several months, Killa has been filmed walking up to cops, leaning over with his butt out, and demanding to be arrested with his customary phrase, "Arrest me, daddy." He also clutches his hands together and sometimes does a little dance in the videos, which have gone viral.

A Chicago PD spokesperson confirmed to TMZ ... Killa was not arrested on Monday ... but cops wrote an investigatory stop report, which we've requested.