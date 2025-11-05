Haley Kalil Says NFL Husband's Size Sparked Divorce, 'Two Coke Cans'

Play video content Getty

Talk about a gift and a curse -- Sports Illustrated model and influencer Haley Kalil is opening up on what led to her divorce from NFL player Matt Kalil ... saying his size caused a serious issue in their sex life.

Kalil -- who got divorced from the former Pro Bowler in 2022 -- shared the intimate details on a stream with Marlon Garcia.

Kalil, 33, explained they had a good marriage, but something led to their split -- which she refused to say out loud ... but instead typed it on her phone and showed Marlon, who couldn't hide his shock.

Marlon asked if she was being serious, and Kalil planted her forearm on the table, exclaiming, "Dead ass, for our whole marriage, dead ass!"

"But I was going to try it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying. Looked up lipo-type s***. That’s why it’s kinda funny. It’s like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself."

Kalil went on to say that Matt was part of the "0.01% of the population" when it came to this "issue," and despite their efforts, she admitted it was impossible without breaking out in tears.

While Kalil didn't explicitly say it, she went as far as to describe the predicament as two Coca-Cola cans stacked on top of each other -- maybe a third -- so let your imagination take you to the conclusion of your choice.

By the way, Kalil didn't air all this out to embarrass Matt. She emphasized during the convo that he's a great guy and they're still friends.

TMZ Sports broke the news of their split -- Kalil filed for divorce from Matt, citing "irreconcilable differences."