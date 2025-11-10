TikTok Star Brittany Miller Apologizes For Faking Cancer

Play video content TikTok / @brittanyhmiller

TikTok star Brittany Miller is apologizing to her followers for faking a cancer diagnosis back in the day ... and she says she never meant to harm anyone.

Brittany, an influencer from the United Kingdom, fessed up to the bogus cancer claim in a video posted on her TikTok.

She says that back in 2017, she faked having cancer when she was depressed, suicidal and confused. She says she lost her job and her partner and told someone in her circle she had cancer.

Brittany says the friend who thought she had cancer started a fundraiser for her and when she found out a couple people donated, she pulled the plug. She insists she never took a dime.

The fake cancer saga happened years before Brittany blew up on social media ... and now she says she deeply regrets her mistake.

She claims she was "mentally ill" when all this was going down.

Brittany was reportedly convicted of a crime for "fraud by false representation" and ordered to pay a fine and put on the UK version of probation.