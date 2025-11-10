Influencer Catherine Paiz Reveals Pregnancy 1 Month After Marrying Igor Ten

Play video content Snapchat/catherinepaiz

Congrats are in order for influencer Catherine Paiz ... she’s pregnant, one month to the day after saying "I do" to tattoo artist Igor Ten!

Catherine hopped on IG Stories to share her pregnancy journey, revealing she took a test two weeks ago that came back positive ... and admitted she was super shocked by the news 'cause she had only stopped taking her birth control the day of her wedding, in late September.

Igor, on the other hand, wasn’t shocked -- simply over the moon that his dream of becoming a dad's coming true!

He shared sweet pics of the two of them holding a positive test, writing in his caption that he knew from the moment he met Catherine she’d be the best mom ... and he’s ready to give it his all as a dad.

As you know, Catherine’s already mom to three -- Elle, Alaïa, and Steel -- who she shares with ex-husband Austin McBroom. The two famously ran the mega-popular YouTube channel The ACE Family.

These days, Catherine’s clearly living her best life with Igor ... recently saying she’s never felt so safe and fulfilled after "feeling empty" in years past.